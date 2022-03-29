Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Are Expecting Their 7th Baby: ‘A Huge Surprise’

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together, the couple announced in a moving family video.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

She added, “I’ve missed you during my break from social media … I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.” Earlier this month, the “Mom Brain” podcast host temporarily left the platform, assuring her followers “We are ok” amid a lawsuit involving the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec’s film Rust.

The Baldwins share six kids, Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months (the last of whom was born through surrogacy). Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In 2019, Hilaria suffered two miscarriages, only months apart. “I didn’t know so many tears existed in the body,” she wrote that year on her Instagram Stories. “I’m trying to be present for my grief but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in darkness.”

During a 2020 interview with E! News, Hilaria admitted that the couple never expected to have such a large family. “If we didn’t think we were doing well as parents or couldn’t afford to have these kids, we wouldn’t have them,” she noted. “We are very conscious of our family without overwhelming the system.”

And their children benefit from the camaraderie of having siblings. “There can definitely be overwhelming times, but at the same time, going through something like now and realizing we have built-in play dates all the time,” she told the organization. “During a time that is so lonely, our kids can go in the playroom together and play with each other. The fact that we are doing it together, I am so grateful for. Whatever your life story, there will be pros and cons and positive and negatives and I feel like I am very grateful.”

These celebrity moms have embraced the changes in their bodies after giving birth.