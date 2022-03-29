Olivia Munn’s Middle-of-the-Night Postpartum Selfie Hits So Close to Home

Want to feel very, very seen? Olivia Munn took to her Instagram stories at 1:54am to break down the challenges and joys (and more challenges!) of postpartum life. The actress posted a selfie of herself wearing a sweatshirt and no pants — instantly relatable — and shared what her late night was looking like. Everyone was asleep in the house except her, she was pretty sure that there was a spit up stain on her shirt, and she admitted that she’d “been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?).”

Then, Munn offered some refreshingly candid insight into her current mental state.

“I’m so so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat),” she wrote.

The nighttime adventures didn’t end there. Munn followed up with a confirmation that the stain was, indeed, spit up — and then treated herself to some dessert, because why not? “Hi to the other moms up right now,” she wrote. “And also eating late night cookies?”

The actress has been incredibly open about her postpartum journey since giving birth to son Malcolm in 2021, and we couldn’t be more here for it. In March, Munn got very real about her struggles with low milk supply and posted an intimate video of herself both nursing and feeding her son formula. “I cried and cried,” she captioned the video. “I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby…but then I said f*ck it.”

“Breastfeeding is good … and so is formula,” she added. “To the mamas out there: Do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

When Munn isn’t offering empowering messages to mamas everywhere, she’s taking her fans behind-the-scenes of her life as a new mom. In a sweet post in honor of Malcolm turning four months old, she gushed about her love for her son — and then ended the tribute with a sentence every new mom can relate to: “I, on the other hand, rotate the same three t-shirts and sweatshirts.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) Her big secret for maintaining sanity? Slow and steady wins the race. “My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post-partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” Munn wrote in an Instagram post. “Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself. Hope I can keep it up.”

We’re rooting for Munn and are so behind every single capoeira lesson, dirty sweatshirt and late night cookie adventure.

