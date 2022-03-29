Naomi Campbell celebrated her very first Mother’s Day — in the U.K., the holiday falls on March 27 — by sharing candid photos of her daughter.

“1st Mothers Day UK. God’s Greatest Blessing!!” Campbell wrote on an Instagram photo of herself holding and kissing her daughter (whose name Campbell has not shared) with images of her own mom Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Last May, and at age 50, the British supermodel became a mother. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

The model added in a February interview with British Vogue, “She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child.”

She also raved about her little girl. “….She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she told the magazine, admitting that motherhood has allowed her to relive her youth. “I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.”

Campbell once told The Sunday Times that motherhood isn’t to be taken lightly, explaining, “I’ll just do it when I’m ready. I’m not rushing to anyone’s drumbeat, I’m going to my own.” And true to form, Campbell has done exactly that!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.