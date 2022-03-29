Prince George & Princess Charlotte Looked So Grown Up as They Accompanied Their Parents to Prince Philip’s Memorial

The royal kids are growing up so fast! Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, attended Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29 and looked like mirror images of their parents. The foursome arrived at Westminster Abbey for the service, with Prince George holding his dad’s hand and Princess Charlotte holding her mom’s hand, all dressed in somber attire.

The family was there to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, who died at 99 last April. According to a statement from the palace, the memorial was designed to “pay tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh’s contribution to public life and steadfast support for the over 700 charitable organizations with which His Royal Highness was associated throughout his life.”

Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com James Whatling / MEGA

The young royals developed a close relationship with their great-grandfather, William noted in his public statement after Philip’s passing.

“I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” he wrote. “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

The prince shared a candid photo of one of those carriage rides on Instagram, showing Prince George sitting close to his great-grandpa, book in hand. The sweet bonding moment was snapped by Duchess Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s wife of 73 years, has also reportedly maintained a tight bond with her great-grandchildren — and it’s so nice to see all this multigenerational love. Last year, eagle-eyed fans spotted an adorable framed photo at Windsor Castle, featuring the royal holding Princess Charlotte on her lap. Palace photographer Chris Jackson told US Weekly that there’s a lot of spontaneous joy in capturing the queen with her great-grandkids.

“You have to learn to expect the unexpected and [keep] on [your] toes and that adds an element of luck and the element of, you know, some days you get the photo [and] some days you don’t,” he said. “I think that is what makes it quite enjoyable because you never know when the light’s going to fall in a nice way or there’s going to be [a] lovely interaction between the queen and Prince George.”

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.