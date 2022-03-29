Amy Schumer Opens Up About The ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Brutal’ Power of Motherhood

Motherhood cracked Amy Schumer open in the most “beautiful” and “brutal” way, the comedian said during a Monday episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast.

Schumer, who co-hosted the 2022 Oscars, sat down with the television journalist to share talk about parenting her 2-year-old son Gene with her husband of four years, Chris Fischer. “I am so in love, he’s absolutely everything,” she gushed. “Something it has given me is more empathy for people and myself. But it’s just funny — that love, it’s the love of all loves. It makes all other loves seem funny to you.”

While pregnant with Gene, the Growing star was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, a dangerous form of morning sickness that causes nausea and vomiting, and for Schumer, hospitalization, which she allowed cameras to show in the 2020 documentary Expecting Amy. Schumer and Fischer explored IVF in the hopes of having a second baby, however, the process was so difficult that they have paused for the time being.

Schumer and Kotb, who has two adopted daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, marveled over their maternal connection. “It’s so beautiful. It’s also so brutal,” noted the comedian. “There’s something really heavy about it. Just that vulnerability and that rawness and having something in the world that you love that much.”

She added, “Its like the ultimate vulnerability and it hurts. You love them so much, it hurts. It makes me kind of sick. Everyone says it’s like your heart beating outside your body and that is what it’s like.”

Inevitability, says Schumer, her career comes second to spending time with Gene, even if she must cut out late-night performances in order to end her day at a certain hour.

“I want to be home to put him to sleep,” she told Kotb, adding that she loves holding her son until he falls asleep, no matter what the mom police have to say about it. “And I know that I’m going to get a lot of you know, corrective messages about how that’s not good for him. But you know what it’s good for? Me. And he’s not going to let me hold him forever. So it is this sacred time.”

