Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Kylie’s Decision to Change Newborn Son’s Name

Caitlyn Jenner is shedding light on daughter Kylie Jenner’s decision to rename her son, formerly known as Wolf — although as a grandparent, she’s keeping her lips sealed.

“I cannot tell if she has not officially announced it,” Caitlyn told Entertainment Tonight in an exclusive on-camera interview at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars party on Sunday, referring to her grandson’s new name. “We have discussed this a lot. I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself. That’s very difficult, I struggled with it for years.”

In 2015, Caitlyn told Vanity Fair that settling on her own new moniker was “one of the hardest things in life” and that she decided to spell it with a “C” to differentiate herself from the Kardashian tradition of choosing names that begin with “K.”

“When you have a little child, when you have a lot of them, the little baby comes out and you think of what the name should be, but then all of a sudden you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend a little time … and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name, maybe that’s what I should do,'” Caitlyn told ET. “So that’s Kylie’s decision. Yeah, when she officially announces it, but honestly, I think it is very good.”

In February, when Kylie gave birth to her second child with partner Travis Scott (they already share daughter Stormi, who was born in 2018), she shared on Instagram that his name was Wolf. However, earlier this month, Kylie wrote on the platform, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

But it’s not entirely unlike Kylie to make a last-minute name change — in 2018, when Stormi was eight months old, the reality star told makeup guru James Charles that she had intended to her daughter’s name with an “ie” at the end, just like her own.

“I was just looking on nature names, like weather, earth inspired … Storm was on there … and I was like, I kind of want an ‘ie’ like me,” she told Charles. After making that decision, Kylie bought custom-made toys for her daughter to reflect that spelling, however she still had doubts. “I wanted to have like a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it because I had one other name in mind….” she explained.

When Kylie was finalizing her daughter’s name for her birth certificate, she suddenly changed her mind. “…Literally, right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ And then they were like ‘Okay,'” she told Charles. “I hung up the phone and I was like, damn, I guess that’s her name!”