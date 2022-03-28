Elton John’s Sons Are Adorable in This Rare Photo with Their Famous Godmother, Lady Gaga

It was the ultimate family affair at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. John’s sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, posed with their godmother Lady Gaga in a series of group photos that were all kinds of cute. The trio — alongside John’s husband David Furnish — took to the yellow carpet in support of the foundation, which aims to end AIDS by 2030.

Everyone looked awards-chic, from Gaga’s dreamy tulle dress to Furnish’s all-black ensemble and the boys’ matching suits. “So sad to be missing out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with @DavidFurnish, @LadyGaga and the boys but I’m sending my love to everyone for their support of @EJAF,” John wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside one of the photos. “It means the world to us!”

If you’re currently wondering if Lady Gaga is the world’s coolest godmother, the answer is yes, yes she is. John told Heart in 2018 that his boys adorably call her “GaGa-mother” and there’s a tight-knit bond there.

“She’s very hands on. She comes whenever can she can and visits the boys,” John said. “She bathes them, she sings to them, she reads stories to them. She’s the greatest godmother. She really cares. She leads a very heavy-scheduled life, but she always finds time for them.” John added that his sons “love her records,” which they listen to on their own little record player.

Gaga definitely has her hands full when it comes to bonding with little ones. She’s also godmother to “little angel” Sistilia, who is the daughter of the singer’s childhood friend. “It was a beautiful baptism and Italian style feast. We love u sissy! ❤️” Gaga captioned a photo of her third godchild in 2016.

John had some solid quips about his kids’ famous godmother while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2011. “For those of you concerned that we are unusual parents, do not worry. It’s not like we are the only two people involved in the child’s life. His godmother is Lady Gaga,” he said. “That’s true, that’s not a joke … which is ironic because I’ve always said that Mars ain’t the kind of place to raise your kids. And Gaga loves Mars. She says Mars has good schools and great discos.”

We’re very here for Gaga-mother and all of her disco-loving, outer space ways.

