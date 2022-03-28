Will Smith Was All Smiles in Newly Released Family Portrait, Just Hours After Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith and his whole family came together after the actor made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Smith posed for a portrait with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and kids Jaden, Willow and Trey at Vanity Fair’s after-party. “First-time #Oscar winner #WillSmith celebrates with his family inside the #VFOscars portrait studio,” the caption read, alongside a photo of Smith holding his Oscar for Best Actor.

The photo was taken on the same night that Smith hit Rock over a joke that the comedian made about Pinkett Smith.

While on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, Rock pointed to the actress, who has autoimmune disorder alopecia, and said: “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.” Smith took to the stage right after that comment and slapped Rock across the face. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth,” the actor said.

“Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock responded. Smith reiterated the same statement again, more forcefully: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.” The Los Angeles Police department released a statement after the incident, reporting that Rock had chosen not to take legal action against Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Smith’s family looks so proud of him despite the earlier dustup, choosing not to let it cast a shadow on his Oscar win — and though they all seem every bit the supportive group, only one has publicly spoken about the incident.

23-year-old Jaden took to Twitter to presumably address the slap. “And That’s How We Do It,” he tweeted. Smith also appeared to comment on the altercation, writing in an Instagram comment about himself and Pinkett Smith: “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”

Later in the evening, Smith accepted his Best Actor award and apologized for his behavior, without addressing Rock directly. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said. “…I hope the Academy invites me back.”

