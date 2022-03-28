Kate Middleton Proved That a Mom’s Work Is Never Done — Even in the Middle of the Night

Kate Middleton did the parenting juggle during her Caribbean tour with Prince William, by organizing activities for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, back in the U.K.

According to royal journalist Rebecca England, the Duchess of Cambridge took advantage of the four-hour time difference between Belize, where she and William wrapped up their tour, by planning playdates for the kids via WhatsApp, she wrote in the Daily Mail. England reports that Middleton was awake at 4 a.m., overseeing George’s football game schedule, Charlotte’s ballet classes, and even Louis’s bedtime routine.

And it seems as though the royal children are just as connected to their parents, who also visited Jamaica and The Bahamas last week in honor of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee event which commemorates her 70th year of service. Last week, William told reporters that the couple’s eldest child has an educational method for following his parents on their travels. “We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others,” he said.

Middleton is highly involved in her children’s lives, just like her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales who dropped off William and his younger brother Prince Harry at school, took them to amusement parks, and as William said in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, was “very informal.” Last year, a source told The Sun, “Because of who they are, William and Kate have had to be highly organized parents.”

And the couple “insist on no special treatment” for their kids, who are expected to say “please” and “thank you” and blend in with their school peers.

“As parents they are also very good at rolling up their sleeves and helping out with school events; sports days, fundraisers and that sort of thing,” added the source. “They try to be just like normal parents with normal parenting challenges. No-one ever jumps the queue for anything. They just try to fit in.”

