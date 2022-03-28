In a Show of Successful Co-Parenting, Kim & Kanye Cheered Son Saint on at His Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited over the weekend in support of their son. The former couple was spotted by TMZ cheering on 6-year-old Saint at his soccer game. The outlet captured the family hanging out together on the sidelines, with West kneeling down to capture footage of Saint playing and Kardashian chatting with daughter North.

“The kids were all thrilled to see Kanye at the soccer game. They kept hugging Kanye. He looked very happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kim and Kanye said hi to each other but didn’t speak otherwise. The focus was just on the kids.”

This is a rare moment of the couple coming together publicly, after West has continuously attacked Kardashian on Instagram, claiming that he doesn’t have enough access to his children.

“This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” he wrote in a post this month, alongside of photo of his daughter’s backpack. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kardashian responded in the comment section: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

The SKIMS founder has been open about the realities of co-parenting with West, along with her determination to get the whole difficult situation right. In March, Kardashian told Ellen Degeneres that her mom Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian set a helpful example when it came to raising kids after their divorce.

“I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective,” she explained. “I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.” Kardashian added that she plans to take the “high road” when it comes to West — even when it gets tricky. She’s publicly maintained that stance throughout their divorce, offering her own take on getting through these turbulent times.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” she told Vogue in February. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

