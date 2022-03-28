Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played hair stylist to his daughter Jasmine, 6, on a recent Hawaiian vacation when the little girl needed assistance with her lei.

The Young Rock star seemed to take pride in his skills while visiting the Polynesian Cultural Center, where he fastened his daughter’s long hair into a ponytail before helping to place the white garland around her neck. “Train ain’t leaving the station until daddy rocks out a ponytail for Jazzy,” the actor wrote alongside the Instagram video that captured the precious moment. “Don’t let the bald look fool you, daddy’s pizony tizzails are the shizzit.”

The Rock parents Jasmine and her sister Tiana, 3, with his wife Lauren Hashian, and 19-year-daughter Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

As a self-proclaimed “girl dad,” The Rock (who is not above giving his girls a manicure) is devoted to his role as beauty assistant, describing the “calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience” it took to brush the girls’ hair in an Instagram slideshow last year.

“I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it,” he wrote. “Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair…”

In February, the little girls praised their dad in Valentine’s Day cards they cut into heart-shapes and decorated with their handprints “and a Daddy Tree where every limb represents the things I am to them.” Describing him as a “surpriser” with a “big heart” who “puts me to bed” and “lifts things with his muscles,” it was the adjective “friend” that got the actor choked up. The word, he said on Instagram, “makes me realize I’m giving my children some pretty strong anchors.”

“A day will come when these little tornadoes will no longer be running in my office giving me stuff like this, so I’ll cherish these moments while I can get ’em,” he continued. “And when they grow up ~ I hope they still consider their father, their friend. If not, I’ll just go back to picking up things with my muscles.”

