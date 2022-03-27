Vanessa Bryant’s Mother-Daughter Selfie With Eldest Natalia, 19, Is Too Sweet To Miss

Vanessa Bryant has made us sob again with another touching photo of one of her daughters, this time showing quality time between her and her eldest daughter Natalia, 19.

On March 21, Vanessa posted a photo of her and Natalia onto her Instagram. She posted it with the heartwarming caption, “Always & Forever. ❤️ @nataliabryant.” Natalia quickly commented underneath the photo a heart eye emoji and a heart emoji.

In the photo, we see Vanessa giving a smiling Natalia a kiss on the cheek while outside during golden hour. Vanessa put on a stylish filter that shows the same picture nine times with a little heart on the bottom of each.

We love Vanessa and Natalia’s powerful mother-daughter bond, growing even closer after both of them went through the unthinkable tragedy in 2020. On Jan 26, Vanessa’s husband and Natalia’s father Kobe Bryant, and second eldest daughter Gianna, 13, died in a plane crash.

The Bryants have been resilient, working diligently to make their space a place of love and family. Natalia is the eldest at 19 years old, followed by Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2.

Natalia recently enrolled at the University of Southern California (and is roommates with Euphoria star Storm Reid!) When she first set off for college, Vanessa (and really, all of us) got emotional over dropping her off at university, with Vanessa posting a now-deleted photo to Instagram saying, “Today was rough. This was before the tears came down. Missing ✌🏽forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON.”

It’s wonderful to see that despite both having extremely packed schedules, they still spend quality mother-daughter time with one another.

