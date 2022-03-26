Sharna Burgess Reveals She Was Afraid to Tell Brian Austin Green & His Kids About Being Pregnant

Announcing a pregnancy can be a whole mixture of emotions, from excitement to terror. Even dancing superstar Sharna Burgess got the jitters when telling her beau Brian Austin Green that they were expecting.

Burgess recounted the day that she told Green about their unexpected pregnancy to US Magazine. She recalled taking the pregnancy test in the bathroom, contemplating how to announce it to him while their team the Los Angeles Lakers were losing the game they were watching.

She said, “I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing. So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, ‘Big day. The Lakers came back, and they won.’ And I was like, ‘It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this.’”

Burgess said she was scared at the time, but Green “smiled at the reveal, hugged her and said, ‘That’s awesome.’” The dancer added, “Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking. We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this.”

Recently, she also recalled how she was super nervous to also tell Green’s kids that they should expect a new sibling. Per the same US Magazine article, she said, “Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them. Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?” But they were so excited about their little “peanut” coming soon — and can we talk about that adorable nickname?

In late 2020, Green and Burgess started dating and in Feb. 2022, they shocked the world by announcing that they were expecting. This will be Burgess’ first child. Green shares a son named Kassius, 20, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox named Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

