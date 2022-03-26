Anne Hathaway Says Her Struggles With Fertility Greatly Affected Her Mental Health & Pregnancy Experience: ‘It’s Much More Complicated’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway’s transparency on important, hard issues is one of the many reasons we love her. The Oscar-winning actress recently opened up about her past pregnancy journeys for her cover story for WSJ. Magazine. Hathaway not only said she’s open to welcoming a third child in the future, but got candid about her fertility issues and postpartum journeys with her two kids.

She said, ‘There’s this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it’s all positive. But I know from my own experience, it’s so much more complicated than that. When you find out that your pain is shared by others, you just think, ‘I just feel that’s helpful information to have, so I’m not isolated in my pain.’ I mean, what is there to be ashamed of? This is grief, and that’s a part of life.’

Hathaway tied the knot with her husband of nearly ten years Adam Schulman back in 2012 in a small ceremony. The two share two sons together named Jonathan Rosebanks, 6, and Jack, 2.

The Locked Down star has been very open in the past about anything to do with parenting. Back in July 2019, when Hathaway announced her second pregnancy in an adorable, low-key Instagram post, she also gave a love letter to people struggling with fertility, like herself.

She said, “It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣ #2⁣ ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”