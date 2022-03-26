Diane Kruger’s Rare Mother-Daughter Post With Nova, 3, Shows An Adorable Exchange Between Them & Norman Reedus

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The 355 actress Diane Kruger has once again blessed our Instagram timelines with a mother-daughter snapshot of her and her daughter Nova, 3. Not only that, but we got an adorable, little interaction between Kruger and Norman Reedus.

On March 23, Kruger posted a beach selfie of herself and Nova onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Where you at papa @bigbaldhead We girls miss you.”

'The 355' $5.99 to Rent on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

In the photo, we see Kruger rocking a monochromatic, leopard one-piece, white sunnies, and a bucket hat as she holds Nova next to her on the sandy beach. Now, we’re loving this mother-daughter selfie (as always), but we’re also obsessing over Reedus’ adorable response that’s giving us a glimpse into their loving relationship.

Reedus responded under the post, saying, “Nightshoots. miss u both❤️”

Kruger and Reedus have known each other since 2015, after meeting on the set of the drama film Sky. A year after meeting, they started dating, instantly becoming a fan-favorite couple. Then in Nov. 2018, Kruger gave birth to their daughter named Nova, which is her first child and Reedus’ second child. Reedus has a son named Mingus Lucien, 22, with ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.

Earlier this year, Kruger opened up to the Sunday Telegraph that she’s so grateful that she didn’t become a mama until after her 20s and 30s. She said, “I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30. I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so.”

She added, “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention. But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly.”

'Sky' $3.99 to Rent on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.

