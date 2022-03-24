Amy Schumer Posted This Work-at-Home Mom Realness & We Feel Seen

Sometimes working + parenting = turning into a human jungle gym. Amy Schumer shared a snapshot of herself trying to be productive while her 2-year-old son Gene climbed on top of her — and the hilarious moment is all too real. “Easy to work with your toddler in the room,” Schumer captured the photo, which struck a deep, deep chord online. Moms flocked to the comment section to share their own experiences juggling work time with play time.

“I have a complete album of my 2-year-old sitting on my head,” one wrote. “I’m gonna make a coffee table book for him when he moves out.” Another added: “It’s also fun when you’re talking on the phone and that’s when the toddler decides to test the Decibel levels in the house for good measure. 😂”

Schumer doesn’t often post photos of her son but when she does, they’re always packed with honesty and a heavy side of wit. In a since-deleted post, Schumer took to Instagram in February to offer her thoughts on the complexities of parenting.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” she wrote in the caption. “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!” Again, all very real stuff.

There’s a lot of lightness there, too. Gene is very amusing, Schumer told PEOPLE in March, though he’s “sensitive” to laughter. “He knows he’s funny,” she explained. “But he only wants to be laughed at when he means to make me laugh.”

Schumer added: “I was holding him the other night and he was like, ‘I want Daddy to come in.’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s call him,’ and he goes, ‘Is Daddy coming?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he went, ‘Yay!’ And I laughed and he went, ‘No laugh,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay. That’s fair,’ but I tried to explain to him like it was explained to me, ‘It’s good when people laugh. It means you made them happy and they love you.’ “

It sounds like we just might have a pint-sized comedian in the making.

