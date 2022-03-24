Ashley Graham Captured the Beauty (& Messiness!) of Breastfeeding in These Candid New Photos

In just a few photos, Ashley Graham captured the magic, beauty and messiness of breastfeeding. On Wednesday, the model took to Instagram to share a series of intimate snapshots of her feeding her twins Malachi and Roman.

“I like it when your body goes pump pump pump,” Graham hilariously captioned the post, which featured her pumping milk, feeding one newborn while holding the other, an unfortunate leak on her t-shirt, and breastfeeding like a pro with her face mask on. Prepare yourself for a deeply relatable journey up ahead:

Graham is no stranger to posting stunning portraits of herself feeding her babies.

In February, the model and mama-of-three shared a photo of her feeding her newborns while cuddling on the couch together. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” Graham captioned the picture. “This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children. can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

She was just as open with sharing her experiences breastfeeding her first child, Isaac, who was born in 2020. “Perfect morning with my sweet lil man,” Graham wrote alongside a sweet video of little Isaac eating.

Graham’s decision to publicly post pictures of herself breastfeeding comes from a really inspiring, thoughtful place.

“Honestly, the more that we put something out into the world, whether it’s on your social media, whatever it is, I think that’s the most important thing,” she explained to ET in 2021. “We’ve never had this platform before. We can just truly talk about things that we are passionate about, that we want other people to know about.”

That’s where Graham’s candid photos come in.

“To me, breastfeeding, whether you do it or don’t do it as a mother, like, it should just be normalized,” she said. “Just like anything else when it comes to being a parent. Everybody parents differently, everybody treats their body differently. So to post yourself breastfeeding should be normalized just as much as giving your child a bottle.”

Keep ’em coming, we say!

