It’s not often that we spot a candid moment between the royal family. So it was extra sweet to see video footage of Prince William and Prince Louis walking their puppy in Kensington Gardens, having a casual father-son hang.

Instagram user @foundbybojana posted a clip of the two meandering around outside together, William holding the dog by the leash and Louis on his scooter. The user also posted a photo of the fun day out — squint and you’ll catch a glimpse of the duo together.

While they’re few and far between, every so often we’ll get a glimpse of Prince William having regular dad moments. Like, earlier this month, when he was spotted dropping his 6-year-old daughter Charlotte off at a pizza party, dressed in jeans and carrying a gift wrapped in pink paper. He returned a few hours later to pick her up and turned down a selfie request from the restaurant’s owner, according to the Daily Mail.

Whenever the royal family can enjoy a spot of normalcy — from walks in the park to intimate birthday celebrations — it sounds like they snatch the opportunity up. Impromptu dancing and musical performances are a big thing in the Kensington household.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” William said on an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series last year. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.”

Then comes the dance parties.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” William added. “She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing.” Let’s hope for so many more pizza parties, dancing, and puppy walks in the very near future.

