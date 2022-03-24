Pete Davidson’s Mom Posted & Deleted a Comment About Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s mom Amy is ready to be a grandma — and the proof is in a deleted Instagram response. On Tuesday, a fan tagged Amy in an Instagram comment underneath a photo of Pete and girlfriend Kim Kardashian kissing at the airport. “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. ❤️ @amyymarie118,” the comment read.

According to Page Six, Amy wrote back “yayyyy!” She’s since deleted her enthusiastic response but we now officially know where Pete’s mom lands on the relationship. She’s Team Kardashian.

But this isn’t the only bit of speculation that Amy is all in on her son’s new girlfriend. A source told HollywoodLife that Amy left a “warm impression” on Kardashian when they met at her house in Staten Island.

“Kim laughed a lot because his mom is really funny. She knows where he gets it from now, but they also had some intimate conversations. They talked about Kim and Pete’s late fathers. Both of their dads died in the month of September, two years apart from each other,” the source said, adding, “There are tons of photos of Pete as a child and a lot of photos of Pete with his dad. Kim wanted to see everything.”

That stamp of approval must mean a lot to the Saturday Night Live comedian, who has spoken out numerous times about his close relationship with his mother. He even purchased a house with her in 2019, proudly calling her his “homie” and roommate. “It’s weird living with my mom and sister because sometimes I’ll see a strange dude in the house and I don’t know if he’s some dirt bag preying on my sister or the saint that’s going to take my mom off my hands,” Davidson quipped during SNL‘s Weekend Update.

Davidson also co-wrote and starred in The King of Staten Island, a 2020 semi-autobiographical film about growing up with his single mother.

“It’s a love letter to pretty much my whole family,” Davidson told ET. “My mom, sister and my dad. And she saw it at the screening and she really loved it and it really meant a lot to me. I think we made her proud.”

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.