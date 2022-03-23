An Entire Plane Sang ‘Baby Shark’ to a Crying Toddler & This is the Type of Energy We Need When Traveling

It can be so tough traveling with kids. Sometimes they cry, sometimes they scream, most times they refuse to sit still. Any form of kindness and understanding from strangers is always, always appreciated — and that’s just what happened on a flight from Dubai to Albania this month.

A viral TikTok video, which has pulled in more than 7 million views, shows an entire plane singing the hit children’s song Baby Shark to keep a toddler from crying. Parikshit Balochi, a passenger on the flight, posted the clip, which shows people singing and clapping in unison for the emotional child.

Balochi told INSIDER that the brilliant move happened when one passenger started quietly muttering the words in an effort to sooth the toddler. “I’ve got no shame because I do public speaking as a radio host. So I started singing out loud, and everybody joined in,” he explained. “There’s no doubt that crying babies are irritating on a flight…you’ve got to have some tolerance.”

We are giving so many snaps to this whole plane full of understanding travelers, who could have easily gotten annoyed with the crying and instead came up with a creative solution. This story is just one of a handful of sweet travel moments that have made headlines when a passenger helped a struggling parent out. In 2015, Rebekka Garvison uploaded a viral Facebook post about a stranger coming to her aid when her child was crying on a plane. Her seat mate offered to hold the baby to try to soothe the tears.

“As soon as she had her, Rylee was looking out the window and stopped crying,” Garvison wrote. “When we got in the air she fell right asleep and slept in her lap the whole flight until we got to our gate. She kept saying it wasn’t a problem at all and it was actually a comforting feeling for her. She even carried her off the plane and held her so I could get the stroller and carseat put back together so I wasn’t struggling to try and do it all alone.”

If you’re suddenly feeling inspired to offer some travel kindness of your own, Forbes broke down a few super easy acts of service you can do. Like, if a crying child is bothering you, be sure to discreetly ask an attendant if you can switch seats. Or simply offer a nice compliment to someone you sit next to on a flight. It just might make their day!