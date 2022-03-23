Pregnant Sharna Burgess Talks Stretch Marks — & Shares the ‘Wild’ & ‘Aggressive’ Response From an Instagram Troll

Dancing With the Stars Sharna Burgess is already being mom shamed by a social media follower who trolled her pregnancy routine to reduce stretch marks.

On Tuesday, Burgess, who is expecting her first child with 90210 star Brian Austin Green, shared an Instagram video of herself rubbing cream on her 25-week belly in the hopes of preventing stretch marks, which are common in pregnant women. “As requested and promised, the 3 fave oils and creams I’ve been using,” she captioned her video. “And yes you guys I rub ALL the areas but I wasn’t gonna show you ALL the areas. I do a belly rub 3 times a day to help prevent stretch marks and I’ve also been told the massage will keep my muscles malleable and movable to prevent separation.”

She added, “Stretch marks are mostly hereditary/genetic but it doesn’t mean I’m not gonna do all the things to prevent getting them. Just as I’ll do everything to ensure my body can recover quickly from birth. Some people have been sensitive about these topics and I’ve been told I’m not ’embracing motherhood’ which couldn’t be further from the truth. I will embrace whatever comes my way but it doesn’t mean I’ll wave the white flag and use it as an excuse to eat everything, stop working out or not do the work to take care of my body while she goes through major changes. That isn’t me, and that wouldn’t be healthy for Peanut.”

Burgess said her self-care routine is doctor-approved although some of her followers have been “ready to pounce and criticize the smallest of things. Wild. But guys we have learned SO MUCH about pregnancy…we are literally built for this and can handle our everyday lives while growing a life. For some women that’s doing CrossFit until the day of labor and others it’s keeping calm and careful… we are all different. There is no one pregnancy fits all.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, stretch marks can be attributed to genetics and the stress hormone cortisol which “weakens elastic fibers in the skin” — however, they do not need to be treated, since their appearance fades with time.

After posting the video, Burgess shared a response from a follower who wrote, “This enrages me, stretch marks are not hereditary or genetics!” adding that oils and creams don’t cure the skin indentations. “Thank you for doing all of your followers a disservice by proclaiming this propaganda bullsh*t…You’re the one perpetuating negativity on pregnant women.”

Burgess responded in the screenshot caption: “This is wild. A response like this to a post I shared today. I’m surprised daily of people’s hypersensitivity and need to be aggressive about it. F***king wild.”

The soon-to-be mom and the actor made their romance official in January 2021, amid Green’s divorce from Megan Fox, with whom he shares three sons (he has a fourth son from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil). Burgess, who is due in July, confessed that the pregnancy was a surprise because she had been taking birth control.

“We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol,” she wrote about the “divine timing” on Instagram. “But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it.”

These celebrity moms have embraced the changes in their bodies after giving birth.