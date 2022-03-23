Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Will ‘Always Complain’ When She Wears This One Color

Kim Kardashian doesn’t need to convince the fashion world of her legitimacy, but she’s still trying to dazzle daughter North West, who has a significant complaint about her style.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian remarked on Tuesday during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.'”

Kardashian’s love of neutrals is obvious in her collection of luxury cars, Calabasas compound, and clothes closet, an aesthetic she fell in love with since marrying her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

And North, who has been referred to as a style maven since birth, has crafted her own fashion instincts — for Vogue‘s February 2022 issue, on which her mom appeared, the girl styled a set of family photos that were published with the cover story. “Styled By North,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing the beautiful shots. And on TikTok, where she co-runs the account Kim and North, the girl appears in creative special-effects makeup tutorials and shows off her outfits.

If you ask us, North has earned the chops to critique her mom’s choices and we wouldn’t blame Kardashian for complying. In December, the SKIMS mogul shed light on her daughter’s influence during an interview with journalist Bari Weiss. “Who intimidates me?” said Kardashian. “I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.”

