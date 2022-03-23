Maren Morris Credits Her Husband for Helping Diagnose Her Postpartum Depression

A simple, thoughtful check-in can go a long way. Maren Morris realized that she was struggling with postpartum depression thanks to her husband Ryan Hurd’s gentle line of questioning.

The singer-songwriter, who gave birth to son Hayes Andrew in 2020, opened up about her diagnosis in a candid interview with PEOPLE.

“I do check-ins all the time [with] therapy, which I’ve done for years, and my husband was a huge help diagnosing that too,” Morris said. “Sometimes it’s just someone really close to you saying, ‘Are you OK?’ It’s so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you’re in that you think is normal, but isn’t.”

It’s refreshing that Morris is so open about her mental health journey. 1 in 8 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression, according to the CDC, so the singer’s story is sure to be a relatable one. Morris, herself, found comfort in knowing that she’s one of many, many women going through the very same struggles.

“I just think there’s not a stigma as much around talking about it and reaching out for help,” she explained. “It’s been such an amazing thing to know that I haven’t been alone in this, that other women have all been dealing with the same exact fears and anxieties; even just knowing that if I wake up in the middle of the night with a panic attack, I know that I’m not the only one.”

When it comes to mental health, Morris credits Hurd for not only helping her talk through her symptoms — but being there every step of the way after. “I wouldn’t have made it through with my head this high without him,” she told PEOPLE.

The singer first opened up about her postpartum depression back in 2020, during an interview with CBS Morning. Morris described the feeling as “drowning” and remembers thinking that she “suck[ed] at every level.” It took about six months for her to start to feel better.

We applaud Morris for speaking out on this important topic and Hurd for being such a supportive partner. If you’re dealing with any difficult feelings after giving birth, head to the CDC’s resource center for a number of community organizations that offer help.

Before you go, these celebrity moms have been open about battling postpartum depression.