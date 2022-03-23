Prince George Has an Adorable Method For Tracking Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Travels

Prince George has long watched his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton embark on global trips (sometimes he tags along too!), and he’s developed the sweetest system to track their travels: With an old-fashioned map.

“We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others,” Prince William remarked in Belize of his 8-year-old son and the boy’s siblings Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. William and Middleton are currently on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, which includes stops in Jamaica and The Bahamas to mark the 70th anniversary of the queen’s reign, a celebration known as the Platinum Jubilee.

So far, the royals have gone scuba diving with sharks in South Water Caye, sampled chocolate on a cacao farm in the Maya Center Village, and visited Mayan ruins in the Chiquibul Forest. They also traveled to Trench Town, Kingston, the former home of reggae legend Bob Marley and met local soccer players.

But the couple’s children are never far from their mind — earlier this month, according to People, William said, “They are always asking us where we are going,” of their trips. Not that the children have missed out entirely, of course. Prince George embarked on his first royal tour, to New Zealand and Australia, when he was only eight months old, where he met a bilby named George at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney and scored a wombat stuffed animal.

And in 2017, George and Princess Charlotte headed off to Poland for lunch at the Presidential Palace with President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda and Germany where George spent time checking out a helicopter. Meanwhile, little Louis has not yet had the opportunity to travel overseas with his family in an official capacity. So the best is yet to come!

