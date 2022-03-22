Sandra Bullock Is Taking a Break From Hollywood To Care For Her ‘Beautiful Babies’

Don’t panic, Sandra Bullock fans! The Oscar-winning actress isn’t leaving Hollywood; she’s only stepping away to care for her “beautiful babies.”

“I’m not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while,” Bullock told People during the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Lost City. “I have beautiful babies. I’d rather look at them.” She added, “I’d rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now.”

Bullock made similar statements last week in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating in part, “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”