Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Changed Their Son Wolf’s Name Because It Didn’t ‘Feel Like It Was Him.’ So What Happens Now?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son is no longer named Wolf, the reality star revealed, explaining that the choice didn’t sit right with the couple.

On Monday, hours after sharing a YouTube tribute video titled “To Our Son” (which included a peek at the boy’s nursery), Jenner made the announcement via Instagram Stories: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” On the boy’s birthday in February, Jenner had shared a black-and-white photo of his hand with the caption, “Wolf Webster” (Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster), surprising those who banked on the name “Angel” after Kris Jenner referred to her unborn grandson as a cherub on social media.

While Jenner and Scott’s decision was a shocker, they relate to the 18 percent of people who suffer from name regret, according to a poll conducted by the British parenting forum Mumsnet, with subjects explaining that commonality, and pronunciation or spelling problems made them second-guess their choice. Other parents have said that they were bothered by mistakes on birth certificates, conflict with family members who inspired their name selection, or a feeling that their baby’s name somehow didn’t suit them.

So what happens now? The couple could keep Wolf as his legal title and call him by his middle name (if he has one); however, that’s more complicated for them and their son. Or they could legally change his name, a procedure that depends on each state. Some require a court order to change a baby’s name (and could impose a time limit on when parents can file it) and the process isn’t necessarily free — your state might not make name-change applications downloadable without cost, or it may require a petition or notarization, and the Social Security Administration should always be notified in order to issue a baby’s official card.

Right now, Jenner and Scott could pull a backup option from their previous list of baby names or consider a brand-new title for their son, but whatever they decide, it might relieve a few people — last month, when Jenner shared her son’s name, social media users said the choice irked influencer Tammy Hembrow who named her son Wolf in 2015. And on Monday, Wolf Van Halen, the son of the late rock star Eddie Van Halen, tweeted “Thank f*ck” over the name news.

At least we know this: With cousins named North, Saint, Psalm, Chicago, Dream, True, Penelope, Mason, and Reign, the little boy’s name will almost certainly be unique.

