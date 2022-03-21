Chris Hemsworth Shared the Cutest Photo of His Twin Sons Dressed as Thor

What’s better than one Thor? Two mini Thors. Chris Hemsworth shared a throwback snapshot of his 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha dressed up as the Marvel superhero, hammers in tow, and it’s all kinds of adorable.

“Happy 8th birthday to my boys!” Hemsworth captioned the photo. “If your asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉.” His wife, Elsa Pataky, posted the same hilarious superhero shot, along with some other candid pictures of the twins. “I can’t believe you are 8,” she wrote. “So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day.”

Unfortunately for Hemsworth, one of his sons isn’t quite prepared to go down the Thor route. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his kid wearing a red cape — and admitted that he had lost out to another superhero. ” Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up,'” Hemsworth quipped. “’Dad I wanna be Superman’ Lucky I have two other kids.”

Marvel pride aside, Hemsworth is making sure that his children don’t get swept away by their dad being one of the biggest superheroes in the world. He told GQ Australia in 2018 that he’s trying to make sure that the kids don’t feel like they’re “privileged” at all.

“The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money,” he said. “…I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad’s help. I didn’t even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something.” Hemsworth added that he doesn’t want his kids to miss out on the “joy” of that gratifying experience.



We’re very here for Hemsworth teaching his mini-Thors the importance of hard work!

