Mandy Moore’s Star-Studded New Video Offers a Candid Glimpse of Celeb Parents & Their Babies

Prepare yourself for some adorable, intimate peeks into parenthood — courtesy of Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Tess Holliday and so many other A-list stars. Moore has officially released the music video for her song In Real Life and it’s all about the world of parenting.

The singer, who welcomed her son Gus in 2021, shot candid moments of her life as a new mom, from adorable clips with husband Taylor Goldsmith to the whole family goofing around on the guitar. Moore enlisted lots of famous friends to join in on her music video, giving viewers glimpses of sweet moments like Duff bottle feeding her baby and cameos from big names like Wilmer Valderrama, Karamo Brown and Chrissy Metz.

We find the song catchy and moving but … Gus? Maybe not so much. The singer shared In Real Life with her one-year-old son and he seemed much more invested in the tiny microphone his mom had in her hand. Fair enough.

Moore started writing the song when she was pregnant and finished it after Gus was born, she said, per Rolling Stone.

“In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: All the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined,” Moore explained. “Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense — you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best version of yourself. But then this person enters the equation, and all that gets turned on its head.”

Moore has been discovering that the journey to motherhood has been one surprise after the other — starting from the moment she gave birth.