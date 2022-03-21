Kylie Jenner Shared an Emotional Tribute to Newborn Son Wolf (Including a Behind-the-Scenes Nursery Tour!)

Kylie Jenner gave a virtual tour of son Wolf’s adorable nursery in a behind-the-scenes video shot during her second pregnancy and it’s the emotional lift we absolutely needed.

On Monday, the mother of two published a YouTube video titled “To Our Son,” a nine-minute tribute to her second child with partner Travis Scott (the two share daughter Stormi who was born in 2018), who they welcomed in February. In the footage, the makeup mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star included a tour of Wolf’s beige-colored nursery — led by Stormi — containing rows and rows of infant sneakers, shelves lined with toys, stuffed animals, and books like Goodnight Moon, My First Prayers, and P Is For Peter.

Stormi Webster. (Photo: YouTube/Kylie Jenner) Photo: YouTube/Kylie Jenner

In other footage, Jenner shows her positive pregnancy test and the family of three heads to a sonogram appointment, after which Stormi presented grandmother Kris Jenner with a print-out image of her unborn brother. “Oh, what is this?” Kris asks, opening the envelope, and then with tears in her eyes, “Are you pregnant? This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Later, at a family celebration (during which Kylie reveals her pregnancy craving is steak), Kris, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner relay messages to the little boy. “I just want you to know we love you so much, we got you for life, I pray that you love the family that you are born into,” Kim tells the camera. “Because we’re very special. We love you and we can’t wait to meet you.”

Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, gives a tour of her little brother Wolf’s bedroom. (Photo: YouTube/Kylie Jenner) YouTube/Kylie Jenner

Kendall adds, “Ky, you inspire me so much with being a mom — I’m not a mom yet myself — and I look up to you so much when it comes to how you raise Stormi and how you’re going to raise your new baby and I’m just so excited…”

Khloé added, “I can’t wait to be your favorite aunt” while Kourtney, who is planning a pregnancy with her fiancé Travis Barker (she shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick), said, “We love you already.”

Later, in footage shot at the hospital, Jenner asks Scott, “Are you ready to have another baby?” while grandmother Kris Jenner answers enthusiastically, “I am!” And though we don’t see the birth itself, viewers hear a voiceover exclaim, “He’s out!” and cheers, along with Wolf’s first cries.

If you watch anything today, please make it this tribute video — and try not to cry.

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.