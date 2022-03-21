Rihanna Shows Off Her ‘Preggo AF’ Belly in Gorgeous New Video

ICYMI, Rihanna is “Preggo AF” according to her latest video that shows off her beautiful belly.

On Monday, the “Diamonds” singer shared an Instagram video of her pregnant belly — she’s currently in her third trimester — with the caption, “Takin’ ‘booty do’ to new levels” and the hashtag #preggoAF.” Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together, the singer revealed on Instagram last month, sharing a slideshow of the couple and shots of her emerging belly.

And pregnancy has been going well, Rihanna recently told ELLE — she has been experiencing the “pregnancy glow,” a hormonal reaction that can result in clearer facial skin for some people, and has been preparing for the biggest change introduced by parenthood: less sleep. The singer also admitted to relying on her glam squad for beauty confidence during pregnancy (while promoting her new hot pink shade “Bubble Binge” from her Fenty makeup line) and even predicted what kind of mother she would be — “psycho,” she says, when it comes to protecting her child. “You talk about my kids,” she added, “It’s over.”

Hear that, mom shamers? We love that energy, which is shared by other celebrity parents. On Monday, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane told US Weekly that she can withstand any type of mom shaming, as long as trolls don’t come after her infant son Dutton, adding that she goes into “mama bear mode” on those rare occasions. And last year, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner responded on social media after paparazzi photos of her one-year-old daughter Willa were published.

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” Turner said in an Instagram video. “…I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”

We know Rihanna will be one awesome mama and we are eager to meet her little one!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.