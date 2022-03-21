Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Reveals the One Topic That ‘Stings’ When it Comes to Mom Shaming

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane is pretty immune to mom shaming — unless they go after her infant son Dutton.

The former reality star and wife of country music singer Chris Lane spoke exclusively to US Weekly about how she handles criticism while being a mom in the public eye, especially after a particularly rude social media follower called her postpartum body “so damn sickly looking.”

“I hate to say that I’m used to it, but I kind of am,” Bushnell Lane told the outlet. “I feel like I developed a pretty thick skin post Bachelor days and all of that, so it doesn’t really bother me a whole lot, but it definitely stings more when it has to do with your child, I’ve noticed.”

Bushnell Lane added, “I feel like anyone can say anything about me, and it doesn’t really bother me too much, although I have bad days where I’m feeling down and then when you read something, it feels worse that day … But I’ve definitely have noticed that I go into mama bear mode whenever anything is said about my son, which honestly rarely happens, but at least for me, social media seems like it’s a little bit more of a positive place than it was six years ago when I first came off The Bachelor.”

The fashion designer, who in 2016 appeared on Season 20 of The Bachelor to ultimately win the heart of Ben Higgins (the pair broke up in 2017) welcomed her first child with Lane in 2021. Earlier this year, Bushnell Lane shared a comment, sent via DM, from one of her Instagram followers who called her body “sickly.”

“I don’t feel like I have to defend myself but sometimes want to [especially] when it’s already an insecurity and someone hits on it,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “No matter what I do I cannot gain weight. The only time in the last ten years I’ve been able to is being pregnant or on oral contraceptives. Otherwise it’s just how my body wants to be.” She continued “…What makes me the most sad is, as a new mom, I’ve given my baby everything including my body but still get messages criticizing it.”

We love Bushnell Lane for clarifying that her postpartum body is not a fair target — and that children are off limits to social media trolls, period.

