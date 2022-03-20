Maren Morris Defends Playboy Photoshoot From Mom-Shamers: ‘Respect 4 Mom Boobz’

Maren Morris will be the first to tell you to keep your nasty opinions to yourself and that’s exactly what she did this past weekend to some mom-shamers.

On March 18, per US Magazine, Morris added to her Instagram story that she was not ashamed of her Playboy photoshoot back in 2019. She said, “Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down-home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.”

She also added a screenshot of a person shaming her, saying, “Please dress appropriately,” to which Morris said both “RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ” and “I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT.”

The country music star ended it by saying, “Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too.” We stand with her on those comments, especially respecting people’s bodies. Lots of women have modeled nude, many have modeled for Playboy, and just as many are proud of the work they did during those times.

Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd married in early 2018, welcoming their first child Hates on March 23, 2020.

In a 2020 interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Morris said becoming a mother has been a humbling experience. “I just feel like we all need to give each other some grace. And I would never [shame other mothers]. I’ve learned to be less judgemental all around just by being a mom because it’s extremely humbling.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have posed for Playboy.

