Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews’ Wedding Portrait of Daughter Sterling, 1, Is Too Beautiful To Miss

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ recent nuptials were a sight to see, and the wedding photos keep coming. With every new glimpse, we fall more for their fairytale wedding and the recent portrait of their daughter Sterling, 1, has us nearly in tears.

On March 17, Matthews posted an unbelievably beautiful photo of their daughter Sterling onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, saying, “Having your daughter a part of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕 I love you sister girl.”

In the photo, we see infant Sterling looking like a little princess. She’s wearing a white dress, white hair bow atop her curly hair, and her big eyes are shining through the portrait. On the bottom of the black-and-white photo, it reads “Portraits of Brittany & Patrick’s Wedding Celebration by The Collective You.”

Mahomes quickly commented on the portrait, sweetly commenting, “My girls” with a slew of heart emojis.

The newlyweds have been dating since high school, with the pair getting engaged fairly recently in 2020. That same month, they announced they were expecting their first child, a daughter. Then on Feb. 2021, they welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye into the world and they just tied the knot back on March 13, 2022.

Back in July 2021, Mahomes told the TODAY SHOW that after a while, the pair decided to not hide Sterling’s face on social media. “Obviously at first, we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there. As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”

He added, “We figured it was about time. We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we can show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her.”

