Michael Bublé Shares The Awkward Thing His Son Elias, 6, Asked About Baby No. 4: ‘I Still Don’t Know How To Answer The Question’

When announcing a new member of the family, you expect a myriad of emotions from everyone — but what you don’t expect is your child angry that they didn’t see their baby sibling being made. Kids are kids and chances are that they don’t know what happens with baby-making, which left Michael Bublé in a very awkward and unexpected situation.

On March 18, Bublé went on The View per People to talk about a plethora of things, including how giddy he is to welcome baby number four with his wife Luisana Lopilato. However, he also detailed a hilarious moment between them and his son Elias, specifically how he was hurt that he couldn’t watch their baby sibling be made.

Bublé was just as taken aback, confused, recounting the story, saying, “We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, ‘Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You’re going to have a little brother or sister.’ And my 6-year-old Eli was distraught. We said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And he said, ‘Why didn’t you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?’”

He added, laughing, “And I still — I still don’t know how to answer the question.” The Grammy-winning singer said, “Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It’s really cute, it’s just so sweet — they just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby, so he just wants to be invited.”

Honestly, we wouldn’t know how to respond to that either, but we’re sure Bublé will find a way to explain that situation without going into detail yet.

Bublé and Lopilato started dating back in 2008, marrying less than three years later on March 11 in Buenos Aires. They share three children together named Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 3. And on Feb. 22, they announced that they were expecting baby number four!

Back in a 2016 interview with E News, Bublé talked about fatherhood and how much it’s changed his outlook on life. “I think being a dad gives you perspective. I think really being a parent is a massive blessing. It’s allowed me to understand deeply that what I do for a living—creating music and art and getting to be a part of a fragrance or a movie—is my job. It isn’t what defines me. What defines me is I’m [a] dad.”

