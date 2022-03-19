Emily Ratajkowski Shares Ethereal Sunset Photos Of Her & Infant Son Sylvester

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski and her son Sylvester are ready for warm weather, already posting scenic and adorable mother-son snapshots. On March 15, Ratajkowski posted a series of photos to her Instagram with the simple caption, “lucky star bonita.”

In the first photo, we see her and her infant son Sylvestor cuddling in white bathrobes as the sun sets behind them. Then we see a stunning bikini snapshot of Ratajkowski, mimosas, the sun setting over the ocean waves, and another snapshot of Sylvestor naked on the beach. Ratajkowski also posted photos of her gorgeous friends, seafood, and a cheeky mirror selfie.

While we love all the aesthetic photos, we can’t get over the absolutely stunning snapshot of Ratajkowski and Sylvester. They look so happy and calm on this getaway, snuggling every chance possible.

In 2018, Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard eloped and less than three years later, they announced they were expecting. On March 8, 2021, they welcomed Sylvester Apollo Bear, or “Sly,” into the world.

In an interview with BANG per MSN, Ratajkowski detailed how becoming a mom allowed her to trust her body like never before. “In some ways, your body is still a tool when you’re pregnant and when you’re giving birth, like it’s a way of getting someone into the world. But for me, it was more about the trust I had to have for my body that I’d never had. Obviously, a big theme in the book (‘My Body’ ) is control, and in pregnancy and motherhood, you sort of have to let go of control in order to be happy, and also for your child to be happy.”

