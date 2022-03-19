Busy Philipps New Instagram Photo With Child Birdie, 13, Pleads To Fight For Transgender Rights: ‘Be Supportive’

Lately, many LGBTQIA+ children have been put in danger from the ongoing, passing of legislation that restricts a myriad of human rights. Actors like Busy Philipps want people to get loud and help LGBTQIA+ children.

On March 18, Philipps posted two photos of her and her eldest child Birdie onto her Instagram with a plea to her followers. She posted the photos, saying, “Quick. What do you call a parent who’s supportive of who their kid is? A parent. That’s all.”

Philipps added, “Follow and support @transtexas @aclutx @thechrismosier @kai_shappley @alokvmenon @adripereztx @gender_infinity @thejeffreymarsh. Show up. Be supportive. Amplify. Be loud. Because it might be your kid someday. But even if it’s not, what would it say about you if you only care about kids like your own?”

She ended the post saying, “(also yes we were at the @pleasing pop up which isn’t what this post is about but also was super fun because life always is all the things.) #transrights #transkidsmatter #transrightsarehumanrights.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the photos, we see Philipps and Birdie in a no-makeup selfie, with a floral background, followed by a photo of a smiling Birdie (looking adorable in their ensemble) at the Pleasing Pop Up.

Philipps and longtime husband Marc Silverstein have two children together named Birdie, 13, and Cricket, 8. Ever since Birdie came out as gay, then came out as nonbinary and preferring they/them pronouns, Philipps has used her voice to help shine a light on protecting LGBTQIA+ children.

During the Dec episode of her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, she said how her own mother wanted to understand pronouns more. She said, “I said to my mother, Here’s the deal: You don’t have to understand it.’ That’s how I feel about all human rights — you don’t have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don’t get to have jurisdiction over anyone else’s body or belief system.”

