Michelle Branch Defends Breastfeeding In Public With Twitter Post Calling Out Mom-Shamers: ‘I Am in Shock’

Michelle Branch is making sure everyone knows she doesn’t have time for mom-shamers, especially when they’re mothers themselves. On March 15, Branch tweeted twice, explaining a shocking situation where another mother shamed her for breastfeeding her newborn daughter Willie on a park bench.

She tweeted, “I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6-week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing. She said I wasn’t “being modest” I am in shock that this kind of judgment was coming from a fellow mom!”

The Grammy-winning singer added, “…and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It’s not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my tits out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?”

Breastfeeding discrimination is a very real issue for moms everywhere, with many facing backlash for feeding their children in public. To think that another mom would shame a fellow mom for the way she feeds is mind-boggling.

Branch has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau and two children with husband Patrick Carney named Rhys James, 3, and newborn rainbow baby Willie Jacquet.

On Feb 4, Branch posted a touching snapshot of her and Carney’s newborn Willie to her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl. Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She’s named after Patrick’s grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother’s maiden name/my middle name. We’re so in love.”

