Olivia Munn Reveals the Steps She’s Taking to ‘Feel a Little Bit More Like Myself’ As a New Mom

Olivia Munn is finding her way as a new mom — and sharing that very relatable journey with all of us. The actress, who gave birth to her son Malcolm in 2021, posted an Instagram story this week that offered a refreshingly honest take on postpartum life.

“My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post-partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” Munn wrote on Wednesday. “Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more like myself. Hope I can keep it up.”

Munn, who shares Malcolm with her boyfriend John Mulaney, has been nothing but candid about the unique struggles of motherhood, offering sweet, thoughtful advice to new mamas everywhere. Truly, if you recently gave birth and want to feel a little less alone — Munn has your back.

The actress is particularly open about the challenges of breastfeeding. The experience, she explained in a January Instagram story, is “soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.” Munn posted a video of herself both nursing and feeding Malcolm formula.

“I cried and cried,” she captioned her Instagram video. “I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby…but then I said f*ck it.”

“Breastfeeding is good … and so is formula,” she said. “To the mamas out there: Do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.” Munn’s message certainly hits home. Many women worry about low milk supply, according to Mayo Clinic, with common factors including premature birth or certain medications. Whatever method you use to get the job done, we’re cheering you on.

Munn also offered another inspiring mom hack to keep in your back pocket — and this is a fun one. If you’re having a rough time, consider giving yourself some well-deserved TLC.

“When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere.” Munn captioned a photo of herself all done up. “Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜”

