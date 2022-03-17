Halle Berry celebrated her daughter Nahla’s fourteenth birthday by posting a sweet snapshot of the two on Instagram. “14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel’ and I named her Nahla Ariela!” Berry wrote. “Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! ❤️”

The photo, featuring the two walking arm-in-arm on the beach, offers a rare glimpse of Berry’s daughter, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Berry posts photos of Nahla and her 8-year-old son Maceo sparingly, often waiting until their birthdays to share a loving photo and message. Last year, she took to Instagram to celebrate Nahla turning thirteen with a candid shot and a heartwarming sentiment. “No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that,” Berry wrote. “Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo 💜.”

She also recently posted an adorable black and white picture of Maceo, who was snapped holding a guitar and laughing. Berry captioned her photo with the Bob Marley’s quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…”

While the actress is careful about sharing images of her children, she has been more than open when it comes to raving about motherhood.

After giving birth to Nahla, Berry told RTE that the experience “wildly affected [her] life.” She explained: “I haven’t worked as much since I had my daughter. I have another priority and she’s it. But I do want to send her the clear message that working is important and doing something that you love ― that validates you, or makes you feel you are giving yourself to the world ― is really important, so I will keep working.”

She also offered a thoughtful, heartwarming outlook on motherhood — and the legacy she hopes to leave behind. “The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, ‘You weren’t perfect, you didn’t do everything right, but you were a good mom,'” she told USA Today in 2019. “One day they’re going to grow up, and I don’t want to be the mom who’s crying because her kids left. I want to be the mom who says, ‘Yes, girl, go fly. Go do you, do your life.'”

