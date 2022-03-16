Kylie Jenner just got really honest about postpartum challenges. The beauty mogul, who welcomed her son Wolf last month, took to Instagram to share how she’s feeling six weeks after giving birth.

Jenner noted that things have felt a “little harder” than when she gave birth to her daughter Stormi. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said in an Instagram story titled “6 weeks postpartum”, per CNN. “And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

In her story, she offered some kind, thoughtful advice to moms who are dealing with the very same emotions. “It’s okay not to be okay. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself. And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” Jenner said. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’ Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”

Jenner is far from alone. The CDC estimates that 1 in 8 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression and, in some states, that number can be as high as 1 in 5 women. Even though Jenner had a slightly easier time after giving birth to Stormi, she did experience a similar rollercoaster of emotions.

“I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs,” Jenner wrote on Instagram in 2019. “I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface.”

If you’re dealing with any difficult feelings after giving birth, head to the CDC’s resource center for a number of community organizations that offer help.

