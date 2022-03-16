Encanto mania has officially reached Kim Kardashian’s household. We’ve got proof in the form of an adorable video Kardashian posted to Instagram stories, featuring her 6-year-old son Saint West belting out the lyrics to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
The video opens with a few playful moments of Instagram filters, and then the duo gets down to business. Kardashian served as a backup singer to Saint, who stole the whole show with his musical rendition of the hit song.
Saint is one of the many, many kids who have fallen for Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” track. The song was penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and has become the ultimate jam at schools around the country. “My son came home from school today and he was like, ‘Daddy, everyone’s singing it,'” Miranda told PEOPLE. “He’s both proud and like, ‘All right, already.’ Because remember, he heard that song last May. He’s way over it.”
Miranda added that he’s “surprised” the song became the movie’s breakout number. “I feel like this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’ which was the late Stephen Sondheim‘s biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I’ll take it!”
While we don’t know if Saint is a burgeoning singer or this is just a fun hobby, we do know that the little one is accomplished in several other fields including, according to Kardashian, “negotiating skills … Roblox … [and] the best snuggles.”
“You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!” the reality star wrote in an Instagram post for Saint’s birthday last year.
Add adorable master manipulator to Saint’s already impressive list of attributes. “When my kids want something (typically candy), they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me,” Kardashian told Parents in 2021. “I usually give in and give them what they want.”
When Kardashian isn’t being guilt tripped into doling out candy, she’s figuring out fun, exciting ways to keep her family engaged. “I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I’m good at creating activities for them,” she added. “They’re always playing sports or working on projects.”
Here’s hoping that means we’ll get many, many more karaoke duets in the future.
