Encanto mania has officially reached Kim Kardashian’s household. We’ve got proof in the form of an adorable video Kardashian posted to Instagram stories, featuring her 6-year-old son Saint West belting out the lyrics to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The video opens with a few playful moments of Instagram filters, and then the duo gets down to business. Kardashian served as a backup singer to Saint, who stole the whole show with his musical rendition of the hit song.

Saint is one of the many, many kids who have fallen for Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” track. The song was penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and has become the ultimate jam at schools around the country. “My son came home from school today and he was like, ‘Daddy, everyone’s singing it,'” Miranda told PEOPLE. “He’s both proud and like, ‘All right, already.’ Because remember, he heard that song last May. He’s way over it.”