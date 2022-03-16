Heads up: Rihanna’s is just around the corner. The singer dropped the big news that she’s in her third trimester during an interview with ELLE this week. When asked if her radiant glow is from pregnancy or her beauty line Fenty, Rihanna responded:

“I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.”

With her baby’s birth coming up so soon, Rihanna has already figured out exactly what kind of mom she’s going to be. The singer told ELLE that Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey has been an inspiration because she “does not play about her kids.”

“She will flatten you about those kids,” Rihanna said. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” Mess with her baby, she added, and “it’s over.”

In the meantime, Rihanna is getting all her rest and relaxation in before her epic Mama Bear comes roaring out.

“[I’m] really great — tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to,” she told Extra. “I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.’”

Rihanna has been making one bombshell appearance after the other as she nears her due date. She’s taken to red carpets wearing stunning sheer gowns, a chic bikini and an edgy shredded top. When asked by Extra if her baby is going to turn out “fly” — the singer offered this (very accurate) response: “They’re not gonna have a choice — Mommy and Daddy, we ain’t too shabby.”

