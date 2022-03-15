Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave a rare glimpse of her baby girl Isabella in a series of dreamy, cozy snapshots. The new mom took to Instagram to share the first images of her little one — which included Isabella snuggling in her blanket, along with some sweet cards Huntington-Whiteley received after giving birth.

“Dear Rosie and James,” a note from David and Victoria Beckham read. “Congratulations on the birth of Isabella James! We are so happy for you.”

Isabella was born on February 2 and Huntington-Whiteley shared a sweet glimpse of her daughter in a crib shortly after (squint to see a cute little baby hand in there!) The model and founder of Rose Inc. has only given a few peeks into her pregnancy journey, with a small handful of Instagram snapshots, including a foggy countryside walk with her 4-year-old son Jack.

While the mother-of-two posts sparingly when it comes to her two kids, she’s not private about sharing how much she loves being a mama.

“I think [Jack]’s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops,” Huntington-Whiteley told PEOPLE in 2019. “Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and downs … every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs.”

Huntington-Whiteley, who is engaged to actor Jason Statham, has been refreshingly honest about the unique challenges of parenting. She got candid during Hailey Bieber’s YouTube talk show Who’s in My Bathroom? last year, and offered some thoughtful advice on dealing with the difficulties of motherhood.

“In general, follow your instincts, don’t listen too much about what other people say, don’t listen too much to the advice. I feel really lucky I can call my mom on my bathroom floor, sobbing,” she said.

Huntington-Whiteley added that self-kindness is key when it comes to parenting. “Being easy on yourself,” she explained. “Because it’s full-on, and it’s a juggle. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom, whether you’re a working mom, it’s a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself.”

