Britney Spears isn’t mincing words. The pop star, who is mom to 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, opened up on Instagram about the painful feelings that come along with watching her kids grow up. She snapped a picture of herself with her dog, accompanied by the caption:

“My baby is getting bigger 🐶 … I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she wrote. “They don’t need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans 🌊 for my boys and I’m not lying !!!!”

Though it’s been difficult dealing with this changing dynamic as a parent, Spears went on to say that she’s relieved her dog “will always need [her].” We endorse this sentiment as deeply relatable.

Spears also hinted that her sons don’t want her to share recent pictures of them on Instagram, though “hopefully” one day she can. The singer has posted adorable pictures of her sons from way back when, complete with plenty of proud mama captions. Spears has always been a hands-on parent, whether she’s helping her kids with their math problems or hanging with them while they skateboard.

“They go to a really hard school, and this week we had three hours of homework [a night],” she told PEOPLE in 2015. “Some of it is hard for me. Next year when [Preston’s] in fifth grade, he’s going to be doing pre-algebra, and I’m taking classes so I know how to do it!”

If you have a hankering for a happy mom cry today, it’s worth reading the sweet tribute that Spears wrote to her sons for the 2016 issue of TIME Magazine, titled: “You are my masterpieces.”

“Always believe in yourself and know anything is possible,” Spears urged. “I pray dreaming awakens your soul to limitless possibilities. I hope the most precious mysteries of life stay with you always and you are never ashamed of how bright your light truly is.”

