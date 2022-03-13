Jimmy Fallon & Jennifer Lopez Teamed Up To Create An Adorable & Educational Children’s Book — Now 10% Off For Pre-Order

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime friends Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up in the cutest — and most unexpected — way: by co-authoring a bilingual children’s book! On Feb. 24, Lopez and Fallon announced on People that they collaborated on a children’s book. Now we’ve seen many celebrities go into the children’s book realm, but we never expected this duo to join in.

Lopez said, “I’m so excited to launch my first children’s book and it’s even more special to collaborate with Jimmy!” Fallon added they “always wanted to do something together.” He added, “One of the many things I love about her is how great of a mom she is. Since we’re both parents, we thought a children’s book would be the perfect fit. It’s fun and educational and my Spanish teachers from high school would be so impressed to know that I’m teaching kids to speak Spanish with Jennifer Lopez.”

Now, what is this book that we’re all going to run to get? It’s adorably called “Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure” and it’s available for pre-order on Amazon.

Courtesy of Feiwel & Friends Feiwel & Friends.

Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure $17.09, originally $18.99 for Pre-Order on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Illustrated by Andrea Campos, “Con Pollo: A Bilingual Playtime Adventure” follows the adventure of a silly and hilarious chicken named Pollo, who introduces Spanish vocabulary to your excited kids.

With nearly 50 pages packed with colorful drawings and new vocabulary, this educational book will surely become one of your kids’ favorites.

While we’re all super excited about its release in Oct, we will happily wait for any and all details we can get about little Pollo.

