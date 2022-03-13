Amanda Seyfried’s Adorable Video of Daughter Nina, 4, Doing Farm Work Will Make Your Day

Despite being one of the most recognizable faces in entertainment, Amanda Seyfried keeps it very low-key when she’s done for the workday. She likes to keep her life private, but she gave fans a glimpse of how she and her daughter Nina, 4, go about working on the farm — and it’s too cute to miss.

On March 11, the Dropout star posted an adorable video of her daughter Nina doing farmwork around their family farm onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “She’s hired.”

In the thirty-second video, we see Nina putting in food for all the animals, opening the doors, and calling for the goats to come piling in. Honestly, it’s the cutest video and we love getting any little glimpse of Seyfried’s family life. Truly, Nina is already a pro at running their farm.

Seyfried met her future husband Thomas Sadoski while on the set of The Last Word in 2016, getting engaged less than a year later. The two tied the knot in early 2017 and welcomed two children since then named Nina, 4, and Thomas, 1.

Seyfried has been very vocal about maternal health, both physical and mental. Back in 2021, she told us about her anti-depressant and pregnancy journeys, saying she wants to destigmatize medication while pregnant. She said, “I think I didn’t suffer from postpartum depression because I had my medication that I take every day. I don’t want to feel bad. I don’t want to feel scared. I want to feel as supported as possible because this country doesn’t support women, maternal mental health, or maternal health at all.”

She added, “Postpartum, the fourth trimester, is nothing. It doesn’t exist to the health care industry at all.”

