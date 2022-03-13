Downton Abbey Alum Jessica Brown Findlay Shows Honest Video About Ongoing IVF Treatments: ‘Your Body is Not Your Enemy’

Downton Abbey alum Jessica Brown Findlay is showing a more vulnerable side of herself to her supportive audience, revealing she’s now undergoing her fourth round of IVF treatments.

On March 8, for International Women’s Day, Findlay posted a powerful video of her daily routine giving herself IVF treatments onto her Instagram. She posted it with a touching, captivating caption starting with “Happy International Women’s day! We do hard things and then go dancing. x”

She added, “IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak. Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what.”

Findlay ended it by saying, “Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is. I thoroughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love. #iwd2022 #ivf #fourrounds #recurrentpregnancyloss #vintage.”

In the video, we see Findlay wearing gorgeous vintage clothing, applying her hormone injections for IVF as she prepares to go out to dance. Many stars have opened up about undergoing IVF treatments like Chrissy Teigen and Erin Andrews, showing the world that they are proud of their fertility journey.

IVF, or in-vitro fertilization, is a medical procedure where women inject themselves with hormones to increase the number of eggs available, followed by both sperm and the egg being removed and combined in a laboratory. After that, they insert it back into the woman.

Findlay has been with her husband Ziggy Heath since 2016, eventually tying the knot in late 2020.