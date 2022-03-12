Entertain & Distract Your Colic-y Baby With This Bestselling Colic Relief Pillow on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many parents told you when you were expecting to watch out for colic, and prepare yourselves because it’s a doozy. Colic is an extremely common phenomenon in newborns where the babies experience prolonged, intense crying spouts, according to Mayo Clinic. While it typically declines after the first four months of life, it can last longer and still be painful for everyone involved while they’re going through it. And it breaks our hearts that they’re in pain. While they’re dealing with the pain and anger, parents have to figure out how to relieve them — and deal with the crying ourselves.

We’ve tried gummies, probiotics, nearly everything that comes to mind. But this time, Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page showed us the answer to every prayer related to colic relief. For less than $25, snag the Dr. Brown’s Gripebelt for Colic Relief, a colic-relief tool worth checking out.

Courtesy of Dr. Brown’s Dr. Brown’s.

Dr. Brown’s Gripebelt for Colic Relief, $23.49, originally $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Dr. Brown’s Gripebelt for Colic Relief is a bestselling relief toy for your baby suffering from colic. This heated tummy wrap will provide instant relief from gas, colic, and general fussiness. Both quick to heat and super fun to play with, it’ll also help with your baby’s brain development because of the crinkly fabric, vibrant colors, and teething sensory additions.

This tool has instantly become an Amazon Choice and favorite amongst parents, garnering a nearly five-star rating. Per the brand, all you have to do is warm the pack in the microwave and wrap it gently around your little one. It’s preferred that you hand wash afterward!

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.