Grab Your Disney-Loving Kid One Of These Thermos For Less Than $20

When our kids discover Disney, that becomes their entire world — whether it be throughout their childhood or even well into adulthood. Everyone loves Disney. From the plethora of feel-good movies to any Disney-themed products we can get our hands-on, we know our kids will love it. We’ve invested in Funkos, princess dresses — you name it. But this time, let’s grab some more practical Disney-themed products for our kiddos.

On Amazon’s iconic Movers and Shakers category, one bestseller today caught our eye immediately. It’s the Simple Modern 10oz Disney Summit Kids Water Bottle Thermos with Straw Lid, and it’s perfect for any type of Disney-loving kiddo.

The Simple Modern 10oz Disney Summit Kids Water Bottle Thermos

is a vacuum insulated tumbler, perfect for any kiddo who loves keeping their drink frosty. This stainless steel water bottle comes in literally 40 unique patterns, ranging from simple Disney designs to showing off your kids’ favorite characters.

With over 12,000 reviews at nearly five stars, this tumbler has quickly become a bestseller and customer favorite. Both dishwasher safe and durable as can be, it’s the perfect addition for your kids’ ongoing Disney collection — especially since it’s less than $20.

One of the top reviews said, “Our son has been using these for a few months now and they’re awesome. He drinks smoothies all the time, so we didn’t want a mess with beets and berries, etc. and these have done the trick. Pretty indestructible.” Another reviewer added, “My kids use the heck out of them! They’ve been through some beat-up situations, yet durability is great! Keeps their drinks nice and cold.”

