Ashley Graham Reveals Her ‘Two Big Reasons Why’ She’s Left Social Media Lately — & It’s So Darn Cute

Ashley Graham has been quite MIA from social lately and she just revealed the reason — or rather, the two adorable reasons.

On March 11, Graham posted a sweet photo of her and her newborn twins on her Instagram. She posted the cheek-to-cheek selfie saying, “been off the gram. here are two big reasons why.”

In the photo, we see those two big reasons — and it’s so darn cute that we’ll let it slide. (Obviously kidding, she can take as much time off as she wants!) But in the photo, we see her twins Malachi and Roman hugging their happy mama, showing off their adorable onesies.

On Feb. 10, Graham announced through Instagram that she and longtime husband Justin Ervin welcomed their twin boys into the world and everyone has been so happy for the pair! Ervin and Graham also share another son together named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, 2, in 2020.

In a 2021 interview with Byrdie, Graham said that “balance doesn’t exist.” She said, “It’s more about how you are managing everything you put on your plate. I had a conversation with Arianna Huffington on my podcast Pretty Big Deal [about what it’s like to be a working mom] and the advice she gave is to tell yourself that mom guilt does not exist. Just tell yourself that. Then you’ll be fine.”

She added that she’s grateful for her support system while navigating motherhood, saying, “I’m just like any other mom going to work and doing what we have to do. I lean on community. I’m so lucky to have my mom and my in-laws and Justin pitches in. I have to really schedule out my time, which is how I’m getting my work done.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who are the parents of twins.

